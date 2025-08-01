Film set designer caught speeding twice on same day at Coalisland, court told

A film set designer caught speeding twice on the same day at Coalisland, was fined £350 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Sixty-three-year-old Cole Emmett Doherty from Annagher Road, Coalisland, was also handed seven penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 41mph and 39mph in a 30mph restricted zone at Moor Road, Coalisland, on March 16.

He said a fixed penalty was offered, but was not taken up.

A defence lawyer pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification as Doherty is an artistic director for film set designs. He said he was detected going and coming home from work.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare read out a reference on behalf of Doherty which said with him not being able to drive work would be lost along with an additional loss of jobs.

Mr O’Hare remarked they were not particularly high speeds but the defendant was now sitting with 11 penalty points on his licence.