Fine and driving ban for Lisburn man who pleaded guilty to drink driving charge

A Lisburn man found to be at twice the drink driving limit had been banned from the roads for a year.

Trevor McKeown, 59, whose address was given as Burn Brae Mews, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that on Sunday, July 20, 2025 at 1am police on patrol on the Hillhall Road in Lisburn observed a vehicle driving partially on the wrong side of the road.

The driver, who was the defendant, was the sole occupant of the car. He admitted at the scene that he had consumed alcohol earlier that evening.

Driving ban and fine for Lisburn man who drove at twice the drink driving limit. Pic credit: Google

A roadside breath test gave a reading of 72 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was arrested and conveyed to custody, where a second test gave an evidential reading of 70 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence told the court the defendant had been “300 yards from his house” when he was stopped by the police.

He continued: “He had moved around a parked car and had attracted the attention of the police.

"He thought he was fit to drive. He has been employed for 32 years and only recently retired.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months, which will be reduced to nine months on the successful completion of a drink driving course.

Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.