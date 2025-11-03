Fine and driving ban for Lisburn woman who crashed into a parked car

A Lisburn woman who crashed into a parked car in Market Place in Lisburn has been fined and banned from the roads for six months.

Sharlene Kettyle, 38, whose address was given as Mountview Drive, Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that on May 7, 2025 at 3.35pm police on patrol came across an accident at Market Place in Lisburn involving three cars.

It was established that the defendant had been driving and collided with the side of a parked car, causing damage. That car then collided with a second vehicle.

Fine and driving ban for Lisburn woman who collided with parked car Pic credit: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

A witness said that the defendant wasn’t paying attention to the road at the time of the accident.

Defence told the court: “Her son was in hospital and she received a telephone call and feared it was bad news.

"She says she blacked out when the accident occurred. She admitted the offences.

"She no longer drives. Shortly after this there was another offence dealt with in Laganside.

”She sold the car and doesn’t intend to renew her licence any time soon.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £150, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

Ms Watters also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points. As the defendant already had nine penalty points on her driving licence this resulted in the defendant being disqualified from driving for a period of six months.

Ms Watters allowed the defendant ten weeks to pay the fines.