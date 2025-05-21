Fine and penalty points for Kinallen man involved in collision on Ballynahinch Road

A man from Kinallen has been fined and given penalty points after being involved in a collision on the Ballynahinch Road, Dromore, three years ago.

Ross Frazer, 30, whose address was given as Mayfield Grove, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving without due care and attention, and causing grievous bodily injury (GBI) by careless driving.

However, following intervention by his defence barrister, District Judge Francis Rafferty found the second charge did not meet the “standards for GBI” and dismissed the charge.

The court then heard that the charge arose following an accident on March 13, 2022 on the Ballynahinch Road, Dromore.

Kinallen man fined and given penalty points by Lisburn Magistrates Court following road traffic collision. Pic credit: Google

The prosecution told the court the defendant was approaching the junction with the Magheraconluce Road and a second vehicle was travelling along the road from Dromore.

It was stated that the defendant failed to stop at the stop sign, entering onto the road and colliding with the side of the other vehicle.

No injuries were reported from the drivers, however the passenger of the second vehicle was said to be in severe shock and suffering back and neck pain.

It was found that she had a fracture of her spine as a result of the collision.

It was reported that the defendant said he edged into the road and did not see the other vehicle coming.

Defence told the court the accident had occurred three years ago and that there had been no incidents since then.

"He is apologetic and has always shown remorse about that day.”

District Judge Frances Rafferty imposed a fine of £200, an offender’s levy of £15, and four penalty points.