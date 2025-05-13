A dilapidated footbridge in Lagan Valley Regional Park has been given a new lease of life by court offenders.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) have been at odds for some time over who is responsible for the ‘Blue Bridge’ in the popular park.

The long-running dispute seems no closer to being resolved but the Probation Board for Northern Ireland was asked to step in to help give the bridge a facelift by a Lagan Valley MLA.

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler who grew up beside the Blue Bridge, said it has an “iconic heritage” for local people.

A PBNI supervisor with MLA Robbie Butler at the 'Blue Bridge'.

"Sadly, due to the state of disrepair of the bridge, it had become a hub of anti-social behaviour and had raised significant health and safety risks.

"There had been a good piece of work initiated by Councillor Gary Hynds around the public safety aspect. However, the discussions between LCCC and DfI would take an inordinate amount of time and it still is evidently.

"I was able to speak with the Probation Board to help organise the work that is something of mutual benefit for all concerned.

"I would encourage both LCCC and DfI who have been communicative with me, to come to an understanding for the long term security and maintenance of what is something of great importance to local heritage.”

According to the Probation Board, Community Service is one of the most successful court sentences in terms of preventing re-offending.

Each year people subject to a community service order deliver an average of 116,000 hours of unpaid work in Northern Ireland.

A Probation Services spokesperson said: “Robbie Butler MLA approached local probation staff in Lisburn earlier this year about the Blue Bridge, and asked if Community Service would be able to clear weeds and undergrowth and in general clean it up for the community.

"The Community Service team assessed the project for suitability and for health and safety implications.”

Concerns for safety at the Lagan Valley site were previously raised in council chambers with references of women being “scared” to cross the bridge.

The ownership question was initially raised by Lisburn North independent representative, Gary Hynds after reports from local people on the “shocking state” of the bridge.

Cllr Hynds said: “Naturally I am happy improvements are eventually starting to take place at the Blue Bridge since I stepped in over the last few months, bringing it to the attention of the council and DfI and not taking no for an answer.

"This is only the start, though. The resurfacing is required, along with ensuring improved lighting is in place also and I hope others who came late to the table help in achieving that, also.

"But it’s certainly satisfying personally to see people sit up and act now.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted the council and Department for Infrastructure for an update on its ownership dispute.

A council spokesperson said the local authority “is continuing to liaise with DfI regarding the Blue Bridge. To date the council has not commenced any work on the bridge.”

A DfI spokesperson added: “The department has agreed to liaise with LCCC and NI Water regarding the condition of the Blue Bridge and those discussions are ongoing. To date DfI has not commenced any work on the bridge.”