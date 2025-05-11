Lisburn: Thousands from all over Northern Ireland and further afield to take part in huge Junior Orange centenary parade
The 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Junior Orange Association of Ireland is being marked on Saturday, May 31.
The significant milestone will be celebrated by a special centenary parade in Lisburn, bringing together junior lodges and guests from across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.
It is anticipated that 4,500 people will take part in the parade with thousands more lining the route as it makes its way through the city.
The Parades Commission has noted that as many as 65 bands could take part.
Founded in 1925, the Junior Orange has served as a cornerstone for young members to learn the principles of Orangeism.
The centenary event “not only honours this legacy but also looks forward with hope and determination to the future of the institution”, the Orange Standard said.
The parade will begin at 12 noon from Wallace Park, proceeding through Lisburn city centre along a route “designed with the comfort and safety of young participants in mind”.
The highlights will include a special colour party including representatives from each Junior Orange county and the participation of the Junior Orange Women’s Association of Ireland, alongside visiting lodges from England and Scotland.
The route will take the procession along Belfast Road, Seymour Street, Castle Street, Market Square East, Market Square, Market Street, Smithfield Street, Market Place, Bow Street, Antrim Street, Bachelor's Walk, Magheralave Road and back to Wallace Park.
Following the parade, members and supporters will gather in the park for an afternoon of celebration featuring food stalls, fun fair attractions, historical exhibitions, and an awards ceremony.
Grand Master Most Wor Bro Joseph Magill said: “This centenary is not just a celebration of our past 100 years, but a bold declaration of our continued mission to support and inspire future generations.
"We look forward to welcoming members and friends to Lisburn for what promises to be a day of unity, pride, and joyful remembrance.”
The day will conclude with a return parade at 3:30pm.