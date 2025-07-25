One cannabis joint has cost a Magheralin woman £350, a Craigavon court hears.

Emma Louise Scott, aged 27, from Clarendon Park, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of possessing the Class B Controlled Drug cannabis.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Scott’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron said his client pleaded guilty to the charge, reminding the court that this is her fourth conviction for cannabis. "It’s a small amount of cannabis. It’s a joint,” he said.

"On the basis that it will be a costly joint, I can deal with this today,” said District Judge Michael Ranaghan.

The court heard that on April 5 this year at around 9.50pm police were on mobile patrol at Glenholme Park, Lurgan, when they spotted a black BMW parked on the side of the road.

Police noted there was a woman standing outside the vehicle. The woman walked off and the vehicle drove off. Police stopped the BMW a short distance away and spoke to the driver who was the defendant.

A Prosecutor said: “She was informed that due to observations and that she was in an area of high drug use, her and her vehicle were detained for a search.”

A cannabis joint was found which “was concealed upon herself”. During interview she made full admissions.

Mr Halleron said his client is "still a young woman” but she “concedes she is still using cannabis when she shouldn’t be using it”.

The barrister said Scott’s solicitor Mr Conor Downey had told her “eventually she will go to prison for simple possession”.

Scott, who works as in telemarketing, was fined £350 plus the Offender Levy of £15.