A man once jailed for the manslaughter of a drunk man who died from hypothermia when he was put out of a car after being driven to the top of the Glenshane Pass on a cold February night has now appeared at court accused of assaulting a man and woman.

Dean Porter (57), formerly from Maghera but now of Broadway Avenue in Ballymena, faces two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on April 23 this year.

A defence barrister said drink was a "feature" of the alleged incident on April 23.

Porter had bail refused and the case was adjourned to May 22.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 25, which heard that he had a record including a conviction for manslaughter.

In 2010, Porter and another man were sentenced for the manslaughter of a 41-year-old man from Castledawson.

The three men had been drinking together on February 3, 2008, and the man had been driven to the Glenshane Pass by Porter and a co-defendant and he was put out of the car.

At the court in 2010, a judge said the defendants had been guilty of gross negligence by abandoning the man in a remote location when he was extremely drunk and not properly clothed to cope with the cold weather.

Mr Justice Hart said a post mortem had revealed no evidence of any serious assault on the man.

He said Porter's actions appeared to have been motivated by hostility and animosity towards the man.