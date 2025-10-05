Former Maghera painter with 'atrocious record' handed two-year ban for drink driving offence
Ivor Linton, aged 54, from Fairhill Park, Maghera, was also fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told that police received a report of a suspected ‘drunk in charge’ incident.
Prosecuting counsel told Judge Oonagh Mullan that police observed the vehicle in Fairhill Road area driving towards Glen Road.
She said the vehicle was stopped and when police spoke to Linton his speech was slurred.
He was arrested and provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 75 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.
A defence lawyer stressed there was nothing in the defendant's manner of driving that suggested he was a danger to the public.
He said Linton had worked as a painter but was now a carer for his wife.