Magherafelt woman sets up charity to grant dreams of adults in NI living with terminal cancer

A Magherafelt woman is hoping to increase awareness in the Mid Ulster area of a charity she created in honour of her daughter, who passed away from terminal cancer at the age of 35.

Geraldine Magill, from Ballymaguigan, founded the charity called Dreams2Memories to make the dreams of terminally ill adults come true.

She said: “Our daughter, Lisa, was 30 years old when she was diagnosed with sarcoma - a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

"A vibrant, witty, and deeply loved daughter, sister, and friend, Lisa faced her illness with strength, raw honesty, and a sense of humour that continued to shine, even on the hardest days.”

Geraldine pictured with her daughter Lisa who died from sarcoma — a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Credit: Supplied

Geraldine said her diagnosis came as a devastating blow.

"But Lisa chose to face it publicly and with grace. She wanted to show others what it truly meant to live with terminal cancer through her blog Terminally Fabulous — not just the medical treatments, but the emotional weight, the good days, and the heartbreak,” she recalled.

"In the final months of Lisa’s life, an incredible gift arrived — one that changed everything. An Australian charity, Dreams2Live4, reached out to grant Lisa a dream.

“One week later, Lisa, myself and her Dad Peter, were on a plane to Broome in Western Australia. For five precious days, we laughed, relaxed, and embraced a kind of peace that had felt impossible for so long. There were no hospital walls, no doctors' appointments, no mention of the ‘C word.’

“Lisa herself said it was the most normal she had felt in a very long time,”.

“Everything was thought of. Even the locations of the nearest hospitals were provided. There was no stress - only joy.”

That trip became more than just a dream. It was a memory that would live on in all their hearts long after Lisa passed in March 2017.

Geraldine continued: “After returning to Northern Ireland in 2021, I knew I had to keep Lisa’s spirit alive. I couldn’t stop thinking about the joy that one dream had brought - not just to Lisa, but the entire family.

​”Founded in honour of Lisa, Dreams2Memories is my way of paying it forward. Our mission is to grant dreams for adults in Northern Ireland who are living with terminal cancer - from quiet retreats to family reunions, weddings, or small moments of happiness that bring comfort and peace.

​“Nothing can replace the feeling of seeing a dream come true for a loved one who is terminally ill.

“It brings a kind of peace that stays with the family long after they're gone.”

Through Lisa's memory, Dreams2Memories continues to write new chapters - filled with love, compassion, and memories that last a lifetime.

Dreams can vary, from a beautiful honeymoon in Castle Leslie to the cutest puppy dog that will bring a family comfort during the toughest of times.

If you have a family member or a friend that has received this heartbreaking diagnosis, or you would like to help Dreams2Memories in any small way, please go to the website: www.dreams2memories.co.uk