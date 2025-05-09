Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bereaved relatives suing over alleged security force collusion with a notorious loyalist paramilitary unit responsible for more than 100 murders could die without ever seeing justice, the High Court has heard

As a judge listed some civil actions for trial, he was urged to press ahead with the wider group of cases brought over killings carried out by the Glenanne Gang 50 years ago.

Desmond Fahy KC, representing a number of the families, said: “Underpinning all of this are fairness requirements. The reality is the more time that passes those most directly affected either become seriously ill or are dying and not having their day in court to see justice being served.”

The UVF unit at the centre of the litigation is believed to have been responsible for up to 120 deaths in a sustained killing spree during the mid 1970s.

The High Court in Belfast.

Based at a farm in Glenanne, Armagh, the gang allegedly contained members of the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the Ulster Defence Regiment.

In court on Thursday, May 8, more than 30 civil actions against the police and Ministry of Defence over some of the murders and attempted murders were grouped together for the first time.

Lawyers representing victims or their next of kin argued that a discovery process should not be allowed to hold up the claims.

During the review hearing Mr Justice Rooney agreed to list three of the actions for hearings later this year.

The actions include a claim by Eugene Reavey, whose three brothers John Martin, Brian and Anthony were shot dead by masked intruders at the family’s home in Whitecross, south Armagh in January 1976.

Another lawsuit centres on the murder of Elizabeth McDonald in August that year in a car bomb explosion outside the Step Inn Bar in Keady.

Relatives of Sean Patrick Farmer, who was shot dead at Altnamackin, Co Armagh in August 1975, have also taken a case.

As he confirmed dates for those actions, Mr Justice Rooney vowed: “The message is now loud and clear, I will list these cases as soon as possible.”

Outside court solicitor Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law, who represents some of the plaintiffs, claimed the legal process has not worked up to this point.

"It has not delivered for these families and the court has been frustrated by the ongoing delays,” he said. “It’s about time that everyone engaged properly in bringing this to a conclusion.”

Kevin Winters of KRW Law, who acts for 15 of the families, said: “Seeing all the cases listed collectively like this for the first time really brings home the sheer scale of the linked atrocities at this time in the conflict.

"We look forward to seeing enhanced judicial oversight to help bring these cases to conclusion as many next of kin have either sadly passed away or are life limited.”