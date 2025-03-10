A good Samaritan, who saw a man walking on the M1 motorway in a distressed state, had to ring police for help, a Craigavon court has heard.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard that Jordan Russell, aged 28, from Princes Street, Lurgan, had to be restrained by two police officers, two female paramedics, two triage nurses and a male doctor in the early hours of November 10 after he was brought to Craigavon Hospital.

Appearing via video link from Maghaberry Prison, Russell faced charges of disorderly behaviour and two assaults on police on November 10 last year. He also faced two breaches of a community-based order including being aggressive towards probation staff.

Barrister Mr Aaron Thompson said his client pleaded guilty to all charges, adding he is a sentenced prisoner with a release date on May 2.

The court heard police were tasked on November 10 to the M1 at 5.10am following a report from the NI Ambulance Service that the defendant was suicidal and heading towards oncoming traffic.

Police found Russell in the passenger’s side of a parked vehicle on the hard shoulder. The driver had stopped to help the defendant but when police arrived he wanted Russell removed from the vehicle.

As he got out of the vehicle he appeared unsteady on his feet ‘stumbling and had to be supported by police’, the court heard.

Due to a risk of harm to himself and ‘fast-moving traffic’ on the M1, police took physical control of him. He attempted to break free and became verbally aggressive.

Struggling for ‘a significant period’ on the hard shoulder police had to apply limb restraints on his legs during which time Russell grabbed the hands and fingers of two officers. twisting them.

At the A&E department of Craigavon Hospital whilst being triaged he continued to shout, scream and swear.

"Due to his extreme behaviour he had to constantly be restrained by police and, at one point, he was restrained on the floor by two police officers, two female paramedics, two triage nurses and a male doctor whilst awaiting further police resources,” said the prosecutor.

Mr Thompson said his client is in “a much better place” in dealing with his issues than he was last November.

"A passing motorist stopped with Mr Russell on the motorway as he was walking on the motorway in a distressed state. The motorist called police for their assistance and waited with him. He was obviously in a distressed state,” said the barrister, adding that his client is waiting on a diagnosis for a serious mental health disorder and has “major struggles with addiction”.

Mr Thompson added that police had concerns that Russell would “step onto the road into a passing car” so they quickly got him to the ground. “In his distressed state, he has reacted badly to that. This is a real, genuine mental health episode,” said Mr Thompson.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the facts of the case were “too severe” to leave him with a time served sentence. For each of the three charges relating to the incident on November 10 he was given a five months jail sentence to run concurrently with his current prison term. For the two Probation breaches he was given a three months jail term also concurrent.