Sushi isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when visiting Lurgan but a new takeaway/restaurant is bucking that trend and proving a huge success.

Home Made Sushi has just opened in North Street, the brainchild of a mum who experimented with sushi during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Egidijus, and Edita Kurapkiene who have opened a new takeaway/restaurant called Home Made Sushi in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Edita, 39, and her husband Egidijus Kurapkiene, 41, moved to NI from Lithuania 17 years ago with their daughter seeking new opportunities.

“Little did we know that years later, we would be running a thriving sushi business that challenges traditional expectations,” said Edita.

"During the pandemic, while the world slowed down, I found comfort in my kitchen, experimenting with sushi – not the traditional kind, but something different, something exciting.

Just some of the tasty trays of sushi on offer at Home Made Sushi in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

"What began as a personal hobby soon turned into a passion. I started creating unique recipes that my family loved, even more than classic sushi. Before I knew it, word spread, and in just six months, I was receiving more orders than I could handle alone. That’s when my husband joined me, and together, we took a leap of faith,” she revealed.

"We launched our first venture – a food trailer – bringing our non-traditional sushi to people in Armagh, Lurgan, Dungannon, Newry, and Coalisland.

"Our sushi trays even made it to the shelves of Newell Stores in Dungannon. The response was overwhelming! People loved our take on sushi – heat-treated ingredients, crispy fried sushi, and our special baked sushi, which we call ‘sushidogo’.

"Social media and word-of-mouth helped us grow, and after nine months on the road, we knew it was time for the next step,” said Edita.

The couple opened their first restaurant and takeaway in Cookstown. “It was a big move, but it was just the beginning.

"Two years later, we expanded again, launching our second takeaway in Lurgan. And we’re not stopping here!”

Asked why Lurgan, Edita revealed that they had such support when they brought their food trailer to the market in the town they decided to expand and open a new takeaway in North Street. Already she has been blown away by local support.

“At Home Made Sushi, we want to change the way people think about sushi. Many assume sushi means raw fish, but that’s not true. Sushi is all about perfectly marinated rice, and what goes inside is only limited by imagination!

"We’ve built a menu that caters to everyone—offering crispy fried sushi, baked sushidogo, poke bowls, vegetarian and vegan options, and even tapioca boba tea. While we primarily operate as a takeaway, we also have seating for those who want to enjoy their meal on-site. And for convenience, we provide delivery through online platforms."

So what’s on the menu? There is an abundance of fillings to tantalise your taste buds from smoked salmon and avocado to crabsticks, sweet or spicy chicken, eggs and chees and even strawberry and mango.

An interesting delight is the Sushi Dogo Tempura Prawns which is a full crispy fried sushi roll including sushi rice, tempura prawns, cucumber, avocado and taco sauce. And you can wash it down with one of their Boba Milk Tea selections.

So, what’s next? “We’re moving forward – always forward! Our journey is far from over. We’ll continue creating new sushi experiences and expanding to more locations, spreading the love of sushi wherever we go.”