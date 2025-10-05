‘Grumpy old man’ warned by judge to control himself after he assaulted staff at a Lisburn care home

A 77-year-old man has been warned by a judge that he must control himself after he was charged with assaulting staff at a Lisburn care home.

David McCullough Henderson, 77, whose address was given as Newtownbreda Road in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court, telling the judge that he did not want to be cared for and that he could could look after himself.

The court heard that on September 4, 2024 police received a report from Lisburn Care Home that a member of staff had been assaulted by the defendant, who was a resident in the home at the time.

It was stated that the defendant became aggressive with the woman, grabbing her by the throat and grabbing her wrists, leaving scratch marks on her arm.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had lived in Fold accommodation for a very long time without any problems.

However, following a decline in his health he was admitted to Lisburn Care Home.

"Over time he made quite a miraculous recovery and was then in a place he shouldn’t have been,” the lawyer continued.

District Judge Rosie Watters said the defendant was “a grumpy old man”.

Sentencing the defendant to a five-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, Ms Watters told the defendant: “Realistically this can’t go on.

"You have to control yourself in situations where you think of being violent to the people who are caring for you. The staff deserve respect.”

Ms Watters also ordered the defendant to pay £500 in compensation to the injured party.