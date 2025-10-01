Councillor raises concerns over failing disability grants leaving vulnerable people short-changed

Disability grants are to be scrutinised over concerns vulnerable people are being left short-changed with “sky-rocketing” costs to adapt homes.

A review of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) funding has been requested by a Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) councillor.

Concerns of “discrepancies” between the amount of a grant awarded compared to labour costs was raised in chambers as the NIHE referred to eye-watering “six figure sums” in the system.

Alderman Aaron McIntyre said: “The difference can be several thousand pounds and many of these individuals are carers themselves with limited income in the household to be able to pay the discrepancy amount.

Alderman Aaron McIntyre has raised concerns about NIHE disability grants. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“Are there any plans at a strategic level to look at those awards and how they are calculated given the increased costs of labour and materials?”

According to its website, the NIHE can provide a disabled facilities grant to adapt the home for a disabled person.

An occupational therapist must recommend the work and can recommend improved access for home areas such as bathrooms and bedrooms. Awards can be up to £35,000 and in some cases can be increased to a maximum of £70,000.

Applications for disabled facilities grants must be made through Health Trusts.

NIHE director of housing services, Jennifer Hawthorne responded: “I will be very happy to provide the figure for you, but I wouldn’t have it at hand now.

“But, you are absolutely right. Costs for disabled facilities grants as well as costs for adaptations to Housing Executive stock (homes) have absolutely sky-rocketed and we are seeing six figure sums coming in.”