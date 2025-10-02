Health care worker caught driving while disqualified in Cookstown fined and banned
Abdul Muhaimin, aged 27, from Molesworth Road, Cookstown, also admitted driving without insurance on January 22 last year.
The court heard the offences came to light after police stopped the defendant's vehicle at Old Rectory Park, Cookstown, at 9.40pm.
Prosecuting counsel said there was no record of insurance for the vehicle found on police records and enquiries showed he had been disqualified.
A defence lawyer said the defendant is a health worker and his licence is essential for his work.
He told the could that Muhaimin realised the difficulties he has placed himself in.
The lawyer pleaded with the court to keep the period of disqualification to a minimum to allow him to get back to work.