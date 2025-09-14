Heavily intoxicated Portadown man told police to 'f*** off' after running into traffic, court told

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A man with a Portadown address was placed on Probation for 12 months when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on a disorderly behaviour charge.

District Judge Francis Raffety told 33-year-old Jason Andrew Jaswal of Summerisland Road, that he had behaved disgracefullly.

The court heard that at approximately 3.30pm on January 21, police were called to a report of a child being assaulted in the vicinity of Gortmerron Link Road, Dungannon.

Prosecuting counsel said when officers arrived, a male ran off into traffic and as they apprehended the defendant he spat in the direction of police and kicked out.

Dungannon Courthouse | NI World
Dungannon Courthouse | NI World
placeholder image
The lawyer said Jaswal was heavily intoxicated and told police to "f*** off".

He was arrested and kept overnight. There was no complaint made by the child.

A defence lawyer pointed out that Jaswal, who runs a successful business, has had a five-year gap in his offending.

Judge Rafferty remarked that the defendant's engagement with the Probation authorities may prevent reoffending.

