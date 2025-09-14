A man with a Portadown address was placed on Probation for 12 months when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on a disorderly behaviour charge.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Francis Raffety told 33-year-old Jason Andrew Jaswal of Summerisland Road, that he had behaved disgracefullly.

The court heard that at approximately 3.30pm on January 21, police were called to a report of a child being assaulted in the vicinity of Gortmerron Link Road, Dungannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting counsel said when officers arrived, a male ran off into traffic and as they apprehended the defendant he spat in the direction of police and kicked out.

Dungannon Courthouse | NI World

The lawyer said Jaswal was heavily intoxicated and told police to "f*** off".

He was arrested and kept overnight. There was no complaint made by the child.

A defence lawyer pointed out that Jaswal, who runs a successful business, has had a five-year gap in his offending.

Judge Rafferty remarked that the defendant's engagement with the Probation authorities may prevent reoffending.