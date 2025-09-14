Heavily intoxicated Portadown man told police to 'f*** off' after running into traffic, court told
District Judge Francis Raffety told 33-year-old Jason Andrew Jaswal of Summerisland Road, that he had behaved disgracefullly.
The court heard that at approximately 3.30pm on January 21, police were called to a report of a child being assaulted in the vicinity of Gortmerron Link Road, Dungannon.
Prosecuting counsel said when officers arrived, a male ran off into traffic and as they apprehended the defendant he spat in the direction of police and kicked out.
The lawyer said Jaswal was heavily intoxicated and told police to "f*** off".
He was arrested and kept overnight. There was no complaint made by the child.
A defence lawyer pointed out that Jaswal, who runs a successful business, has had a five-year gap in his offending.
Judge Rafferty remarked that the defendant's engagement with the Probation authorities may prevent reoffending.