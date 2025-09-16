Indecent images of children were found on an asylum seeker’s phone after he arrived in Belfast, the High Court has heard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutors claimed at least seven illegal files were stored on Palestinian national Rami Alnajjar’s mobile.

Details emerged as a judge refused to release the 35-year-old accused on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Justice McAlinden stated: “Frankly I don’t know what I’d be letting out into the public domain."

The High Court in Belfast. Picture: Google

Alnajjar, who had been staying at a Co Antrim hotel, denies a charge of possessing indecent photographs with a view to distributing or showing them to others.

Crown counsel said he was initially detained at George Best Belfast City Airport on June 16 this year. An inspection of his phone discovered a number of alleged pornographic images of children.

Five days later he was arrested again at the Chimney Corner Hotel in Newtownabbey and subsequently charged with the offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven illegal images, including one of the most serious Category A, were stored on the device, the prosecution barrister submitted. She added that the ages of those depicted in more than 50 other files could not be determined.

During interviews Alnajjar was unable to explain how any indecent images were on his phone, insisting that he only viewed consensual adult pornography.

With his asylum application now on hold, counsel claimed he is currently in the UK illegally. The court heard Alnajjar was previously granted asylum in Greece and spent a number of years living there.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd argued he should be released after spending nearly three months in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disputing claims his client could flee, Mr Boyd suggested he could return to stay at the Chimney Corner Hotel.

According to the judge, however, not enough details about Alnajjar’s past were available.

"What I’ve read in the police report is quite shocking in terms of what these images show,” Mr Justice McAlinden said. “This is just too risky at this stage with the paucity of information. I have to refuse bail.”