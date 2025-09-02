A Lisburn man said he was “disgusted and embarrassed" by his behaviour after being charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Gary Davies, 45, whose address was given as Ashmount Gardens, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 28.

The court heard that on December 7, 2024 police on mobile patrol at Kingsway in Dunmurry observed a male in the middle of the road who appeared intoxicated.

Police stopped to assist him, however he became abusive to police, launching a barrage of profanities,

Police attempted to reason with him and told him to stop screaming and shouting.

However, Davies then stumbled and fell into a hedge.

It was said that the defendant threatened violence towards the police and he was subsequently arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had been out at a work Christmas party in Belfast and made the decision to walk home from Belfast to Lisburn, despite the wet, wintry weather.

"Police saw him struggling and for whatever reason he throws all the goodwill back in their face and made a spectacle of himself,” the lawyer continued. "He is disgusted and embarrassed by his behaviour.”

District Judge Rosie Watters, who said she “hates” cases in which people are abusive to those who are trying to help them, imposed a fine of £200 on each of the two charges before the court.

Ms Watters also imposed an offender’s levy of £15 and allowed the defendant 16 weeks to pay the fines.