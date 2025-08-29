DUP calls for Prime Minister to review asylum seeker policy amid concerns of threats to shoot asylum seekers in Lisburn and Castlereagh

A Northern Ireland council is to call on the Prime Minister to explain asylum seeker housing policy amid claims it is ‘targeting’ deprived areas.

But the move sparked a warning at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council against the ‘scapegoating’ of asylum seekers in the wake of graffiti appearing in the city threatening that they will be ‘shot’.

Lisburn North DUP Alderman Paul Porter brought forward the proposal, with no elected members opposing the plan, to write to Keir Starmer, as well as Mears Housing and the Home Office about the housing policy.

Mr Porter said: "I propose that we write to the PM, Mears housing and the Home Office to ask for a review of this policy. If it is targeting deprived areas, why would no one want a review of the policy?

Lisburn DUP Alderman Paul Porter has called on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to write to the Prime Minister calling for a review of its policy on the housing of asylum seekers. Pic credit: LDRS

“It’s almost as if they want to be talking about other stuff than what is impacting our communities. And if we don’t speak up for them I don’t know who will.”

The proposal was seconded by independent Councillor Gary Hynds.

According to the Mears website, the ‘housing solutions company’ works with the Home Office to provide housing and support to asylum seekers who enter the UK. Mr Porter and South Belfast MLA Edwin Poots met with Mears officials on August 22 amid Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch calling for Tory councils to launch more legal challenges over the use of hotels for asylum seekers.

It comes after Epping Forest District Council was granted a temporary injunction by the High Court which blocks asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel in the Essex town. A number of NI councils have now been queried on whether they hold information to show change of use applications for hotels to accommodate asylum seekers. The Lagan Valley chamber was cautioned by Alliance not to “scapegoat” asylum seekers for the failures of the previous Tory Government.

Alliance Cllr Claire Kemp has raised concerns about graffiti threatening asylum seekers in the area. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

Killultagh councillor, Claire Kemp said: “This is at least the third time Alderman Porter has raised this issue in this chamber. And I do genuinely remain perplexed as to why.

“He represents Lisburn South not South Belfast. As confirmed by the chief executive last week, there are currently 23 asylum seekers living in all of Lisburn and Castlereagh. In a population of 150,822 that amount to less than 0.01% of residents. “None of these individuals are housed in hotels in this council area nor are there any plans to move asylum seekers into Flush Park or any other locations where baseless rumours are circulating.

“Asylum seekers are legally seeking protection in this country, they are not illegal. Using such language only fuels racial tension and division. In my own DEA this has already resulted in horrible graffiti threatening asylum seekers ‘will be shot’.

“This narrative does not help our community, it sets us back. Nobody is defending the long term use of hotels for asylum seekers. It is a deeply flawed outcome for individuals and for families and reflects the failures of a previous Tory Government policy.

“Asylum seekers themselves are not responsible for this policy and they should not be scapegoated. We cannot lose our humanity in responding to those in need.”