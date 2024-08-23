Items stolen from shops at The Junction in Antrim were discovered after police chase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 15-minute pursuit ensued when a car failed to stop for police and shoplifting offences at The Junction complex in Antrim town were then detected.

Details emerged as Noleen Stott, of Castle Gardens in Ballymena, appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on her 37th birthday.

The defendant pleaded guilty to stealing shoes and tracksuit bottoms worth £305 from Nike; clothing worth £150 from Trespass and goods worth £28 from B&M.

She also admitted allowing herself to be carried in a vehicle which was taken without the consent of the owner.

The Junction in Antrim. Picture: Google

The charges related to May this year.

A prosecutor said police received a report from a member of the public about a vehicle driving erratically near Dunsilly Roundabout.

Officers spotted the vehicle at The Junction and followed behind and signalled for it to stop and it failed to do so.

"The pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes," the prosecutor said.

Stott was a passenger and she was "unsteady" on her feet, the court was told.

Stolen items were located with tags still on.

The thefts had taken place at Junction One and two people were involved in the thefts, the court heard.

A defence barrister said Stott was "heavily under the influence at the time" of the offending but is "essentially now keeping herself away from drugs".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a very poor record for theft and he had recently given her a six months prison term which is set to be appealed.

For the new matters before the court, the defendant was given a five months prison term. The defendant was released on £500 bail pending appeal.