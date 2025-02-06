Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A 34-year-old man refused to give police an evidential breath test after they spotted the Jaguar he was driving move onto a roundabout in front of a PSNI vehicle.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eusebiu-Stelian Ropescu, aged 34, from Annahugh Road, Loughgall, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with having no licence, no insurance, failing to provide a specimen and driving while unfit through drink/drugs.

-

-

His solicitor Mr John McCamley said his client pleaded guilty to all the charges except the driving while unfit which was withdrawn by the Prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that at 1.30am on December 23 last year police spotted the defendant’s car when it emerged from a roundabout at Lake Road, Craigavon, in front of the police vehicle and failed to give way.

"It did a full loop round the roundabout on the wrong side of the road – not indicating,” said the Prosecutor, who said it took police “some time” before they could establish the driver’s correct details.

Checks showed he wasn’t the registered keeper of the vehicle and wasn’t insured to drive it. She said he was presenting with the “usual symptoms” of driving impairment and failed a roadside test.

When he arrived in Lurgan Custody Suite he failed to cooperate with police in providing the evidential sample “just shouting and throwing his arms around”. Inquiries revealed he didn’t have a valid UK or NI driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan queried why there weren’t careless or dangerous driving charges brought forward.

Mr McCamley said his client apologised for his behaviour in custody. “There was a language barrier and he became very frustrated. Admittedly that might have been due to having drink on board.”

The solicitor said his client is currently not working but is not claiming benefits and does "ad hoc work when it comes about”.

His solicitor said that on the night in question the defendant made the “very stupid decision to ferry presents to different houses” as it was two nights before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For failing to provide the specimen he was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £200 plus a £15 Offender Levy. For driving without insurance he was given a six months concurrent driving ban and fined £100. For no driving licence he was given another six months concurrent driving ban plus a £75 fine.