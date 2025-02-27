A 24-year-old man, who grabbed a woman by the hair and pushed her head into a pillow so she couldn’t breathe, has been jailed for five months.

Reese Geraghty, aged 24, from Dismas House Hostel, Ormeau Road, Belfast, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison on Friday charged with common assault, criminal damage and non-fatal strangulation.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

The court heard that on October 15 last year at 8.10pm police received a report of an “ongoing incident” in Portadown. They were met at the address by a third party who said Geraghty just left and ran towards the train station.

The injured party told police she was getting ready in her bedroom and the defendant was on the phone to the third party looking for a lift back to his bail address in Belfast at 9pm.

The injured party wanted him to leave immediately and Geraghty “got angry at this”. He “grabbed her by the hair, forcibly pushed and pulled her”.

"He then forced her head into a pillow by the hair,” said the Prosecutor, adding the injured party said she “struggled to breathe” during this attack which lasted around 40 seconds.

She said the defendant slapped her left cheek with an open palm and police did observe redness to her cheek which was recorded on body-worn footage. She also said the Geraghty had damaged a door in her house before he ran out.

He was later arrested at Portadown Train Station. During interview he denied assaulting the injured party, claiming she assaulted him after "she found videos of him”.

Geraghty’s barrister Mr David McKeown said the issue is that his client had been recalled on licence as a result of this and isn’t due for release until June 17, 2026.

Mr McKeown said his client was struggling emotionally in Belfast as his entire family support is in the wider Craigavon area. “He is deeply remorseful for his actions.”

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor said: “These matters are of the utmost gravity given they are aggravated by domestic abuse and they cross the custody threshold.”

For each of the three charges Geraghty received five months in prison all to run concurrently.