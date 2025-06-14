Jail for Co Tyrone motorist described by district judge as ‘a danger to other road users’

A disqualifed driver said by the district judge to be a danger to other road users, has been jailed for four months.

Patrick Francis Deery, aged 61, from Quintinmanus Road in Dungannon, was also disqualified from driving for 10 years at the town’s magistrates court.

Deery admitted charges of driving while disqualified, and having no insurance, at Dungannon on September 17 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said police observed Deery passing them in a van at approximately 7.20pm and followed the vehicle. They later stopped it and arrested the defendant for driving while disqualified and having no insurance for the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse | Google

A defence lawyer explained that the defendant has seven previous convictions for driving while disqualified and “fully understands the position he finds himself in now”.

He asked the court to consider Deery’s early plea to the charges.

The lawyer said the defendant was not driving and was currently working at Dublin Airport being picked up each day by his wife.

He pointed out that Deery had never been given Community Service in respect of previous sentences and would be content with that resolution.

Judge Rafferty remarked that Deery had later come up with a “cock-and-bull story” which he had not told the police at the time.

He said the law was there to protect the public from people like Deery who think they can do what they liked.

The judge sentenced him to four months imprisonment for driving while disqualified, and three months concurrent in respect of having no insurance.