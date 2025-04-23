Jenny Dunlop: Jonathan McNeill to stand trial charged with causing death in M2 motorway crash

By Alan Erwin
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 14:36 BST
A man is to stand trial accused of causing the death of a woman in a motorway crash in the Newtownabbey area, a judge has ordered.

Jenny Dunlop, 59, died from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle collision on the M2 close to the Sandyknowes junction on March 5, 2023.

Jonathan McNeill appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.

The 39-year-old defendant, of Hollowburn Road in Antrim, faces a further count of perverting the course of justice.

Jenny Dunlop. Picture: family imageJenny Dunlop. Picture: family image
Jenny Dunlop. Picture: family image

It is alleged that he deleted applications and call record data from his mobile phone on the day of the crash.

No further details were disclosed during the brief preliminary enquiry hearing.

McNeill confirmed he understood both charges but declined to give any evidence or call witnesses at this stage in proceedings.

No further details about the alleged circumstances were disclosed during the brief hearing.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers KC backed prosecution submissions that the defendant has a prima facie case to answer.

Granting the Crown’s application, she returned him for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

McNeill was released on continuing bail under instructions to appear again for his future arraignment hearing.

He must abide by a series of conditions, which include a prohibition on driving any motor vehicles, surrendering all passports, and a ban on leaving the jurisdiction without obtaining police consent.

A family death notice for Ms Dunlop remembers her as an “adored and much loved mother” and a “devoted nana”.

