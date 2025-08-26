A man accused of attempting to have a 'sexual communication' with a child has had his case sent to the Crown Court.

John Mark Carlisle (55), with an address listed on the court charge sheet as Meadowlands in Antrim town, is charged in relation to January 22 last year.

The details of the charge are that 'being a person aged 18 years or over, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification intentionally attempted to communicate with (a male name), a person under 16 years, the communication being sexual or intended to encourage the said juvenile to make a communication that was sexual, and you did not reasonably believe that (the person) was 16 years or over'.

He is also charged with attempting to incite the distribution of an indecent photograph of a child on January 22 last year.

The defendant faces three more charges that on May 17 last year he was in possession of an 'extreme pornographic image'.

He was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday.

A prosecutor submitted there is a case to answer and a defence barrister had no contrary submissions.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons ruled there is a case to answer.

The accused confirmed he was aware of the charges against him.

The case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on September 23.

The defendant was given continuing bail of £500 with a condition not to have contact with anyone under the age of 16.