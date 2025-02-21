An apprentice joiner had a woman under a duvet but no seats or seat belts in the back of his Vauxhall Corsa, a Craigavon court has heard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Logan Creighton, aged 19, from Mill Brae, Waringsford, Co Down appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of possessing a knife and one charge of using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The two knife charges, where Creighton was accused of having a knife in the Victoria Street area of Lurgan without good reason or lawful authority on August 6 last year, were withdrawn after a caution was administered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creighton’s barrister, Mr Damien Halleron, said his client was pleading guilty to using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

The court heard that on August 6 last year police were on mobile patrol in Lurgan when they spotted a Vauxhall Corsa in Victoria Street. They stopped the vehicle and searched it.

"The vehicle had no rear seat belts,” the prosecutor told the court. “When asked in interview, do you have any seat belts to carry passengers, the defendant replied ‘there’s no seat belts and no seats’.”

She said the defendant was asked if he had a woman in the back of the car and he admitted that was the case. “I believe she was laying in the back of the vehicle,” said the prosecutor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “There were no seats as opposed to no seat belts. That’s an unusual one. I think seat belts without seats aren’t going to be much use.”

Mr Halleron said his client accepted the vehicle was in “a poor state of repair”, adding: “It was actually insured. It was a car they had bought for a small amount of money. He’s a joiner. He works full time. He has no criminal record. The more serious case has already been dealt with by way of an alternative disposal.”

He urged the district judge not to impose anything that would involve the revocation of his licence.

District Judge Ranaghan asked if Creighton bought the vehicle without seats or if he removed them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The district judge said: “He says he bought the vehicle without seats but then was foolhardy enough to have somebody in the vehicle under a duvet with all the attending possibilities.

"What you did on that day was actually very dangerous. If you crash and there is somebody laying on the floor of the vehicle, God only knows what could have happened to that person. It’s simply stupidity itself to drive with somebody in that fashion in a car. You could have had them killed,” said the district judge.

He said he was tempted to take Ceighton off the road but referred to his early plea of guilty. However, he said he would give him three penalty points instead.

"That alone puts Mr Creighton at grave risk of losing his licence. Three more points and you are off the road. I am going to enhance the fine to take into account just how dangerous that was,” he said ordering the defendant to pay £285 plus the £15 offender levy.