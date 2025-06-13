Judge rules potential owner of stray dog ‘Max’ has no legal rights

A Lisburn judge has dismissed the case for a new owner of a suspected Pit Bull dog being held by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Max’ has been held at kennels since he was seized in December 2024 amid suspicions he is a banned breed.

Campaigners brought the unique case to Lisburn Magistrates Court to determine if a potential new owner, Ms Molly Piper, could be given ‘standing’ as the owner and challenge the local authority’s findings over the pet’s breed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Rosie Watters said: “Ms Piper is not the keeper of the dog, she has showed an interest in the dog since it came into the custody of the council and has visited it twice briefly in the kennels, in the knowledge that it is believed by the council to be of a Pit Bull type.

Lisburn judge dismisses case of potential owner in the case of Max the dog, a suspected pit bull type dog being held by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. Pic credit: LDRS

“The height of her involvement is as a potential future of the dog and in my view that is a very tenuous link and gives her no rights in relation to the dog.

“I can’t find anything in the legislation which supports the case that Ms Piper is entitled to become involved as partner to the court’s decision making process. Only the keeper of the dog has standing, but she is clearly not a keeper.”

Two Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council wardens and an expert assessor have previously identified Max as a Pitbull type breed. However, a fourth assessor, agreed between the local authority and the USPCA, declared in the dog’s favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Watters added: “The protection of the dog under the legislation is that the court must make the ultimate decision rather than the council.

“In conclusion I feel there is no basis that I can find to allow Ms Piper’s standing in the present case. I find against Ms Piper and dismiss her application.”

A further date will now be set for the LCCC application to have Max recognised as a Pit Bull type and be put on the dangerous dogs register. If the council’s case is proven, the dog would have to be kept under strict conditions by any potential new owner.