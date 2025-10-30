Judge ‘shocked’ by case of Glenavy woman who ran an unlicensed pet hotel

A Glenavy woman who ran an unlicensed pet hotel has been given a suspended prison sentence for causing suffering to dogs in her care.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula McIvor, 43, whose address was given as Belfast Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court for sentencing after admitting five charges of failing to meet the needs of animals, and one further charge of being a keeper of a dog which suffered unnecessarily.

The court heard the defendant ran Waggies Pet Hotel in Glenavy and that concerns were raised with Animal Welfare officers in 2023 about the conditions in the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During an investigation of the pet hotel, officers noted that dogs had very little, if any, access to water, they were underfed, and that no vaccination or neutering records were held.

Suspended prison sentence for Glenavy woman who ran an unlicensed pet hotel. Pic credit: Google

The court also heard that the officers were overwhelmed by the smell of urine at the facility and the amount of faeces said to be lying everywhere.

During the investigation further complaints were received from members of the public who had boarded their dogs at Waggies Pet Hotel.

The court heard that one dog, ‘Tonks’, had to be euthanised following a stay at the facility which resulted in renal failure and septicemia from which the dog would not recover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two golden retrievers, ‘Sam’ and ‘Steve’, also suffered following a stay at the Pet Hotel, with one having lost 3kg in weight and said by vets to have developed a permanent heart condition and be at risk of sudden death.

Defence lawyer Mr Taylor conceded that the “facts are tragic”. He continued: “She accepts full responsibility for the offences.

"She acknowledges that the lack of care hurt not only the animals but their owners as well. She wishes to express her sincere apologies and regret to the owners. She expresses shame and remorse.”

Mr Taylor told the court the defendant’s relationship with her partner had broken down, resulting in staffing issues. He also informed the court that her father had been very ill at the time and that she was his sole carer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are a confluence of facts which contributed to this very unfortunate scenario,” he added.

District Judge Rosie Watters commented that this was “really quite a shocking case.”

She addressed the defendant, saying: “People trusted you with their animals. It is absolutely shocking that you could allow this to happen to them.

"I am concerned that even when you were asked to stop, you didn’t stop. You are very close to serving an immediate custodial sentence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the charge of causing a dog to suffer unnecessarily, Ms Watters imposed a sentence of 10 months in prison, which she suspended for three years.

On each of the five charges of failing to ensure the needs of an animal, Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of five months, suspended for three years.

Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from keeping animals for life and ordered her to pay the costs of the council investigation which amounted to £528.

The defendant was also ordered to pay compensation of £1000 to the owners of ‘Tonks’, and £500 each to the owners of ‘Sam’ and ‘Steve’.

Ms Watters also issued a depravation order to remove the defendant’s own dog from her care.