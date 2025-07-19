Judge tells Co Tyrone woman who spat and kicked out at police her behaviour was 'completely unacceptable'
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told 26-year-old Tiffany Black from Sycamore Hill, Dungannon, that her behaviour had been “completely unacceptable”.
Sentencing her on three counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour, the judge said according to the pre-sentence report the defendant has “multiple issues with her mental health”.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that at 10pm on Novemberr 23 last, police attended a disturbance at Sycamore Court in Dungannon and saw Black standing outside a property.
The lawyer said she was heavily intoxicated and became aggressive towards police.
Counsel said she punched one officer in face, attempted to gouge his eye, bite one on the hand and kick another on the leg.
Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent pointed out the defendant would take issue with some of the facts.
Mr Nugent stressed the defendant had been the victim of a serious offence herself.