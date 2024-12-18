Karen Cummings: Pair appear in court accused of murdering Banbridge mum-of-two
Forty-two-year-old Kevin McGuigan, from Annacloy Park in Hillsborough, and Glenn King (32) of no fixed abode in Lurgan, appeared before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.
King faces a sole charge of murdering Ms Cummings on Saturday evening, while McGuigan is accused of murder, possession of a a Baikal double barrelled shot gun and four 12 bore cartridges on the same date and with handling the allegedly stolen shotgun on dates between 21 January and 14 December this year.
The pair appeared via videolink from Musgrave custody suite and spoke only to confirm their identities and that each of them understood the charges against them.
None of the facts of the case were read in court, however a Detective Constable said that he believed that he could connect the pair to the charges.
With no applications being made for bail, the alleged killers were remanded into custody until they appear before Banbridge Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry, on January 9.
The mother-of-two was found unconscious with a serious head injury at her Laurel Heights home on Saturday evening. She later died at the scene.