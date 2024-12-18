Key gas upgrade works planned for Magherafelt in the New Year

Evolve has announced a programme of essential gas upgrade works in Magherafelt next year amid growing demand for gas connections in the local area.

The works will commence on January 6b2025 and run until the summer, with traffic management in place throughout the programme, including some road and lane closures. Detailed works in both the town centre and surrounding residential areas will be made available on the Evolve website each week.

Works will commence with a temporary road closure on Garden Street from 6th January for approximately one week, with additional works on Broad Street and Market Street. Meeting Street will have a one-way lane closure in late January for approximately one week, followed by works on King Street and Aughrim Road throughout February.

Works are planned along Station Road throughout March, before moving to Coolshinney Road from mid-April. In June, the programme will progress to Queen Street, which will see a one-way lane closure in operation for approximately one week, followed by a road closure on Union Road for a similar period. Works are planned on Rainey Street from mid-June, followed by Church Street works from July and into August.

Traffic light systems and other traffic management measures may be deployed to ensure the safe and smooth delivery of the programme. Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times, with notifications issued to all stakeholders who may be affected by the works.

Upon completion, many more homes and businesses in Magherafelt will be able to connect to the state-of-the-art Evolve network to instantly reduce their carbon emissions, while also enjoying the many additional benefits of gas.

Mark Davidson, Head of Engineering at Evolve, said: “We sincerely thank the local community for their cooperation during the upcoming upgrade works. As ever, we will strive to minimise disruption as much as possible and kindly advise motorists to plan their journeys accordingly.

“We are delighted that many more homes and businesses in Magherafelt will soon have access to our network to enjoy the immediate and long-term benefits of gas. As a cleaner and more efficient energy source compared to oil and solid fuel, our gas infrastructure will ultimately play a key role in decarbonising the west of Northern Ireland, particularly with recent biomethane developments in our network.”

The first-ever direct-to-grid injection of biomethane, a fully renewable energy source, took place within the Evolve network in 2023, in what was a landmark moment for the decarbonisation of energy. The integration of renewable and sustainable energy sources into existing gas grids is identified as a crucial step by government. Connecting to the gas network to take advantage of the plan to fully decarbonise the gas being used is a recommendation in the Northern Ireland Executive’s Path to Net Zero Energy Strategy.