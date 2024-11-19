Gas works to pause in Cookstown, Magherafelt and Dungannon for festive season
The suspension will come into effect from next Monday November 25, and remain in place until early January.
The voluntary works suspension applies to the main town centres across the network, including Coalisland, Cookstown, Derrylin, Dungannon, Magherafelt, Enniskillen, Omagh and Strabane.
Outstanding works will be completed this week ahead of the pause, aimed at reducing disruption during the peak shopping season and facilitating smoother access for motorists and pedestrians.
David Butler, Director of Evolve, reaffirmed the company's commitment to the local community during what is traditionally the busiest weeks of the year.
He said: "We know how important this time of year is for traders and shoppers, so we're pleased to pause non-essential works to ease congestion and improve the shopping experience. Evolve has always prioritised supporting local communities, especially during busy periods and peak trading seasons like Christmas.
"We are grateful for the ongoing community support as we expand the gas network, which will ultimately benefit thousands of homes and businesses. Our infrastructure is key to decarbonising the region, particularly with recent biomethane developments in our network. On behalf of Evolve, I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!"
Evolve will maintain its close collaboration with local councils, businesses, and community groups as it continues to expand the gas network throughout the west of Northern Ireland in 2025.