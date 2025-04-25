Kilrea man had offences detected by PSNI operating vehicle checkpoint near Maghaberry Prison
Details emerged as Eamon Montgomery (46), of Larchfield Gardens, Kilrea, was sentenced for charges including obstructing a police officer by giving a false name.
He also took a car without the owner’s permission; was uninsured; had no licence; was an unaccompanied L driver and had no L plates on January 30, 2025.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard police operating a checkpoint at Old Road, Maghaberry, stopped a vehicle which exited the nearby prison visitors' car park.
The defendant was driving and there were two other adults in the car.
Montgomery gave a false name and later admitted that he had been "stupid" for giving false details.
He said he took the vehicle without permission as his "lift" had "let him down".
A defence barrister said the offences had been "very foolish".
Montgomery was banned from driving for six months and fined a total of £850