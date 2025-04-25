Kilrea man had offences detected by PSNI operating vehicle checkpoint near Maghaberry Prison

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2025, 14:59 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
A number of offences were detected after police set up a checkpoint near Maghaberry Prison, a court has heard.

Details emerged as Eamon Montgomery (46), of Larchfield Gardens, Kilrea, was sentenced for charges including obstructing a police officer by giving a false name.

He also took a car without the owner’s permission; was uninsured; had no licence; was an unaccompanied L driver and had no L plates on January 30, 2025.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard police operating a checkpoint at Old Road, Maghaberry, stopped a vehicle which exited the nearby prison visitors' car park.

Police operating a vehicle checkpoint. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).Police operating a vehicle checkpoint. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).
The defendant was driving and there were two other adults in the car.

Montgomery gave a false name and later admitted that he had been "stupid" for giving false details.

He said he took the vehicle without permission as his "lift" had "let him down".

A defence barrister said the offences had been "very foolish".

Montgomery was banned from driving for six months and fined a total of £850

