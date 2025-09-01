A Larne man with 354 previous convictions has been jailed for seven months after filling a trolley and exiting the entrance door at the Lidl store in the town.

Noel Campbell (66), whose address was listed as Circular Road, took items of unknown value but estimated to be over £300 - including an air fryer - on July 24 this year.

He claimed he took the air fryer because his cooker was broken.

The defendant was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 28.

In June this year he had been given a suspended jail sentence at the same court for shoplifting.

A defence barrister said the defendant was a drug user but his usage had eased and one of the reasons had been the death of his son who had "overdosed".

The defendant had used drugs like heroin and crack cocaine over the years and Campbell had been in and out of custody for most of his adult life, the court heard.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said the court had given the defendant a suspended sentence in June and around a month later he had committed another theft.

"You definitely get the award today for the most lengthy record - 354 previous convictions and of that 42 are theft," she told Campbell.

She activated the suspended sentence of six months and added a month for the new offence.

The defendant had bail fixed for appeal but District Judge Fitzsimons said he must remain behind bars until the appeal is heard.