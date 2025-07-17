A Co Antrim van driver detected speeding on the A6 Glenshane Road, was fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

James Gaston, aged 35, from The Woods, Larne, was also handed four penalty points arising out of the incident on January 21.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant's vehicle was detected doing 64mph, 14 in excess of its classification.

Referring to a letter from the defendant, the judge said at time he was on an emergency call out for the Home Office.