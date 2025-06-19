Larne woman (61) spat in face of charity shop worker
A Larne woman has admitted a charge of assault after she spat in the face of a charity shop manager in the town.
Imelda Collins (61), of Greenway, also pleaded guilty to attempting to cause criminal damage to a glass cabinet at the Northern Ireland Hospice at Main Street in Larne on March 4 this year.
She was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (June 19) where a prosecutor said the assault was a "a spit to the face".
District Judge Nigel Broderick wanted a pre-sentence report, saying: "You can't walk into charity shops and spit people in the face and expect to get a fine."
The case was adjourned to July 10 for a pre-sentence report.