A Larne woman has admitted a charge of assault after she spat in the face of a charity shop manager in the town.

Imelda Collins (61), of Greenway, also pleaded guilty to attempting to cause criminal damage to a glass cabinet at the Northern Ireland Hospice at Main Street in Larne on March 4 this year.

She was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (June 19) where a prosecutor said the assault was a "a spit to the face".

District Judge Nigel Broderick wanted a pre-sentence report, saying: "You can't walk into charity shops and spit people in the face and expect to get a fine."

The case was adjourned to July 10 for a pre-sentence report.