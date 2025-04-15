Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Larne woman used a baseball bat to smash windows at a solicitor's office in Ballymena.

Sarah Beech (33), of Hampton Crescent, admitted two assaults, criminal damage, having a baseball bat as an offensive weapon and improper use of a communications network in relation to January 6, 2025.

She admitted assaults, making threats to kill and threats to damage properties and improper use of a communications network in relation to December 17, 2024.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

No details were given to Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 10, but it is understood the December charges relate to assaults on social workers and misuse of TikTok.

Beech also admitted an assault of a woman and attempted criminal damage to the woman's car in Larne on October 8.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison.

A defence lawyer said Beech had been in custody "for some considerable time".

She was in breach of a suspended sentence.

The case was adjourned to May 1 for a pre-sentence report.