Larne woman (24) accused of arson has case sent to Crown Court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 24-year-old Larne woman charged with arson endangering life with intent has had her case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melissa Ann Bell, of Shanlea Drive, is charged in relation to, according to the charge sheet, a fire at the kitchen at her address, on September 10 last year.

The charge is that 'without lawful excuse destroyed by fire certain property, namely the kitchen (of her address) intending to destroy such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged or destroyed and being reckless as to whether the lives of (two people) would thereby be endangered'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is also charged with having a knife in a public place - Shanlea Drive - 'without good reason or lawful authority'; possession of methylmethcathinone and diazepam.

She appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 10 via video link from prison.

The case was adjourned to the Crown Court for arraignment on May 8.