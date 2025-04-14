Larne woman (24) accused of arson has case sent to Crown Court
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Melissa Ann Bell, of Shanlea Drive, is charged in relation to, according to the charge sheet, a fire at the kitchen at her address, on September 10 last year.
The charge is that 'without lawful excuse destroyed by fire certain property, namely the kitchen (of her address) intending to destroy such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged or destroyed and being reckless as to whether the lives of (two people) would thereby be endangered'.
She is also charged with having a knife in a public place - Shanlea Drive - 'without good reason or lawful authority'; possession of methylmethcathinone and diazepam.
She appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 10 via video link from prison.
The case was adjourned to the Crown Court for arraignment on May 8.