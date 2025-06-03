Learner driver detected doing 79mph on A4 Ballygawley apologises to court for his behaviour
Fabio Sanchez, aged 43, from Millrace Avenue in Dungannon, was also fined a further £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while unaccompanied and failing to display ‘L’ plates on March 4 last.
The court heard at 1.55pm the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 79mph in the direction of Ballygawley.
Prosecuting counsel told the court that the defendant was unaccompanied and was the holder of a provisional licence and had no ‘L’ plates display on the vehicle.
A defence lawyer said Sanchez apologised for his behaviour on this occasion.
The lawyer explained that the defendant could not find a driver to accompany him at the time.
He added that he has been driving some 20 years but has not yet got round to taking the test in Northern Ireland.