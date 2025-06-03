Learner driver detected doing 79mph on A4 Ballygawley apologises to court for his behaviour

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 09:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A learned driver detected travelling at 79mph on the A4 Annaghilla Road, Ballygawley, was fined £125 with four penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Fabio Sanchez, aged 43, from Millrace Avenue in Dungannon, was also fined a further £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while unaccompanied and failing to display ‘L’ plates on March 4 last.

The court heard at 1.55pm the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 79mph in the direction of Ballygawley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Mid Ulster's young litter-pickers praised for Big Spring Clean efforts
Annaghilla Road, Ballygawley | GoogleAnnaghilla Road, Ballygawley | Google
Annaghilla Road, Ballygawley | Google

Prosecuting counsel told the court that the defendant was unaccompanied and was the holder of a provisional licence and had no ‘L’ plates display on the vehicle.

A defence lawyer said Sanchez apologised for his behaviour on this occasion.

The lawyer explained that the defendant could not find a driver to accompany him at the time.

He added that he has been driving some 20 years but has not yet got round to taking the test in Northern Ireland.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice