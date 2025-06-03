Learner driver detected doing 79mph on A4 Ballygawley apologises to court for his behaviour

A learned driver detected travelling at 79mph on the A4 Annaghilla Road, Ballygawley, was fined £125 with four penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Fabio Sanchez, aged 43, from Millrace Avenue in Dungannon, was also fined a further £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while unaccompanied and failing to display ‘L’ plates on March 4 last.

The court heard at 1.55pm the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 79mph in the direction of Ballygawley.

Annaghilla Road, Ballygawley | Google

Prosecuting counsel told the court that the defendant was unaccompanied and was the holder of a provisional licence and had no ‘L’ plates display on the vehicle.

A defence lawyer said Sanchez apologised for his behaviour on this occasion.

The lawyer explained that the defendant could not find a driver to accompany him at the time.

He added that he has been driving some 20 years but has not yet got round to taking the test in Northern Ireland.