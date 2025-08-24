Lisburn chef caught for drink driving after he hit a parked car

A Lisburn chef has been banned from driving for a year after hitting a parked car whilst drink driving.

Taylor James McKittrick, 21, whose address was given as Strathearne Place in Lisburn, appeared unrepresented before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that on July 20, 2025 at 4am, the police received a report that a car in Wesley Street in Lisburn had hit a parked car.

It was stated that two males got out of the car and were trying to change a wheel.

The caller who reported the incident to the police stated that there was a smell of alcohol coming from them.

On arrival at the scene, the police found a white Ford Focus and two males changing a tyre.

The defendant, who was driving the vehicle, told the police that the steering had locked, causing him to hit the other vehicle.

A preliminary breath test was carried out, which gave a reading of 71 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

In custody a second breath test was carried out, which gave a lower evidential reading of 65 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant, who represented himself, told the court he was a chef in Lisburn.

He added: “I just want to apologise.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months. She also imposed a fine of £250, and an offender’s levy of £15.

Ms Watters told the defendant: “You are lucky it is only 12 months.”