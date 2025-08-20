Lane and road closures expected as work begins on Comber Road

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Aug 2025, 11:44 BST
Motorists have been warned to expect lane closures and full road closures as work begins on the Comber Road in Dundonald.

The road realignment is a result of planning conditions for a major housing and industrial site.

A lane closure will be in operation for the entirety of the scheme with traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

A full road closure will be required towards the end the works to allow for carriageway surfacing, however, this will be programmed over a weekend to minimise inconvenience.

Work is set to begin on the Comber Road Dundonald realignment scheme. Pic credit: Google
Work is set to begin on the Comber Road Dundonald realignment scheme. Pic credit: Google
The work has been programmed and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

However, road users should expect delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

The completion of the work by the end of October is subject to favourable weather conditions and further closures may be required, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

