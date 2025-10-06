Lisburn judge tells man who ‘put his parents through hell’ that he 'needs to make amends'
Peter Gilbert Bell, 34, whose address was given as Inverary Avenue in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with resisting police, three counts of possession of a Class B drug, including cannabis, amphetamine, and ketamine, possession of a Class A drug, namely ecstasy, and two counts of possession of a Class C drug, namely pregabalin and diazepam.
The court heard that a search was carried out at the defendant’s home address following a robbery at Longstone Street in Lisburn.
The defendant has appeared before the Crown Court in connection with the incident and is awaiting sentencing later this month.
During the search under the Misuse of Drugs Act, police, who had to force entry to the property, found a number of drugs in the house.
The defendant was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, as well as resisting police.
A defence lawyer told the court the defendant “presents to the court with six suspended sentences. These offences occurred before those sentences were imposed.”
He continued: “He is from a good family and went to Campbell College.
"He has had issues with drugs, that’s without doubt. He is adamant that this time he is serious about not using drugs. There has been a sea change in his attitude.”
District Judge Rosie Watters expressed sympathy for the defendant’s family, saying: “I am sure his parents are tearing their hair out. He doesn’t think there is anything wrong with his use of cannabis.”
During sentencing she told the defendant: “I am going to give you an opportunity. Your dad says things are better.
"I am concerned about your use of cannabis because it’s not a harmless drug.”
Imposing a probation order for two years, Ms Watters addressed the defendant, saying: "I would hope this will assist you and your parents. You have put them through hell and you need to make amends.
"If you don’t stay out of trouble you will go to prison. Every time you take cannabis you are putting your liberty at risk.”