Lisburn judge tells man with 189 previous convictions that ending up in court is a waste of his life
Colin McGeown, 60, whose address was given as Thyme Park in Antrim, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour.
The court heard that on Thursday January 2, 2025, police attended an address in Lisburn following a report.
As a result, and having spoken to parties present, the defendant was arrested.
During escort to the police vehicle, it was reported that the defendant became angry and started swearing in the street
He was told by police to stop swearing. However, he continued to shout profanities.
As there were members of the public in the street at the time, the defendant was subsequently arrested and taken to Musgrave Custody Suite, where he was charged with disorderly behaviour.
Defence stated that the defendant had received a “quite positive” pre-sentence report from the probation service.
District Judge Rosie Watters highlighted the defendant’s criminal record, saying; “He has 189 convictions. It is just endless.
"He knows how to deal with probation and the court these days. His regret needs to be backed up by actions.
"At 60 is he really going to change? But the reality is that it’s always possible."
Ms Watters sentenced the defendant to 240 hours of community service.
During sentencing she told the defendant: “It would be lovely if I didn’t have to see you again. It is a waste of your life coming here.
"I am going to give you an opportunity. You should regard yourself as lucky. If you breach the order you are going to prison.”