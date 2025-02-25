It’s time to get warmed up for Lisburn’s half marathon

Entries are now open for the 2025 Vitality Membership Lisburn Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular event will take place on Wednesday 18 June starting from Lagan Valley LeisurePlex.

Attracting over 5,000 participants from across Northern Ireland and beyond, the event remains a firm favourite with running clubs, recreational runners, schools and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year will see the introduction of an exciting new Half Marathon and 10K route which takes in the Eikon Centre and Maze Long Kesk site.

Runners from Carryduff Running Club are joined by the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson and Chair of Communities and Wellbeing, Councillor Jonathan Craig to launch registrations for the 2025 Vitality Membership Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run. Pic credit: LCCC

The ‘Flat & Fast’ course will be a fantastic choice for runners who are looking for a new challenge or striving to achieve a Personal Best time.

For those who just want to run for fun, then the 3K Fun Run is the perfect event to get involved and soak up the atmosphere. Families, schools and youth groups are encouraged to take part and get all ages active together.

All events are inclusive and open to wheelchair and hand cycle participants. Everyone can sign up online and avail of an early-bird entry rate until March 31, 2025. Last year’s event sold out so early registration is highly recommended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information or to register for the Half Marathon, 10K Road Race or Fun Run, visit www.lisburnhalfmarathon.com.

Kids from Carryduff Running Club get set for the 2025 Vitality Membership Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run, which takes place on Wednesday June 18. Pic credit: LCCC

Launching the event, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson said: “The council is delighted to open registrations for the 2025 Lisburn Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run.

"The event has remained a popular fixture for over four decades with runners and the local community supporting the event year on year.

"It is a great occasion for people of all ages to come together for a fun evening with friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a choice of events to meet your fitness goal so there is no need to worry if this is your first time entering.

"The atmosphere promises to be amazing with a radio roadshow, music and prize competitions to help get you across the finish line.

"Proceeds from the event will support the Mayoral Charity so it’s also a great opportunity to support a worthwhile cause along the way.”

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee, added: “We are delighted to introduce changes to the 2025 route which will provide a new traffic free zone through the Eikon Centre site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will be an exciting development for the Half Marathon and 10K, providing runners with fantastic conditions to achieve a great finishing time.

"The council is delighted to once again sponsor the event through its Vitality Membership package, which highlights the importance of looking after our health and wellbeing through a wide range of activities and sessions.

"Participants will also have the option to plant a tree instead of receiving a race t-shirt, through the ‘Ditch the Tee and Plant a Tree’ initiative.

"This allows those involved to help meet the council’s sustainability objectives and make a lasting contribution to the environment.

“I would like to encourage everyone to sign up today for the Half Marathon, 10K or Fun Run on 18 June and look forward to seeing many of you there on the night.”