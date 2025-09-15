A Lisburn man has appeared in court accused of making multiple 999 calls to the police and ambulance services.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Duke, aged 43, from Ballymacoss Hill, Lisburn, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Musgrave Street police station in Belfast.

-

A Lisburn man has appeared in court accused of making multiple 999 calls to the police and ambulance services. Picture: pexels (stock image).

-

He is accused of the persistent improper use of electronic communications on dates between August 20 and 22 this year plus a second similar charge on dates between July 15 and 31 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His appearance before the court was for accusations he had breached bail conditions not to contact the emergency services unless it was a genuine emergency.

Duke’s barrister, Mr Conor Coulter, instructed by Mr Terence McCourt, said his client did not formally admit the charge as he says he has no recollection of doing so.

A PSNI officer told the court the alleged bail breach stemmed from the original offences Duke is accused of – persistent improper use of electronic communications.

He told the court that it is alleged the defendant, on August 22 this year, contacted the emergency services 13 times via 999 calls to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement from the NI Ambulance Service, Duke is accused of calling them 119 times between July 15, 2024 and July 31, 2025 from the same mobile number reporting minor emergencies.

"When the ambulance crew attended he refused to permit them entry to the address,” said the police officer.

From June 16 to August 22, this year there were 62 calls from the defendant to police, the court heard. When police arrive he fails to answer the door and won’t let anyone in.

"He was overnight charged to Lisburn court where Judge Marshall put bail conditions on him and warned him not to do it again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On September 2 at 4pm, as a result of a radio transmission to the Belfast Regional Control, police attended the defendant’s address, as it was reported that he had contacted 999 at 3.18pm and 3.20pm.

"The defendant did not engage with the call handler and prior to that on August 31 he also made two 999 calls,” said the officer, adding Duke has been given court bail conditions and continues to breach them.

Mr Coulter said there is one breach accepted on Monday evening August 21.

"It was a lengthy call to the NIAS during which he received some advice from the call handler in terms of looking after himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The other calls, he indicates he can’t remember making those calls and can’t give specific instruction on them,” said the barrister, adding his client is “hallucinating quite a lot” and has “very significant mental health issues”.

Mr Coulter said his client says normal channels such as going to his GP has “fallen on deaf ears”.

He added his client is embarrassed when people come to his door to help him and he doesn’t want to let them in as his property is “in a very poor state”.

District Judge Ranaghan said he was convinced there was a breach of bail and granted Duke bail with strict conditions including that he must make an appointment with his GP and is barred from contacting the emergency services unless it is a genuine emergency.

The case was adjourned until September 25.