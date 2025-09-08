Waringstown Cricket Club gets thumbs up from planners for facilities revamp

Members of Waringstown Cricket Club will soon be able to enjoy brand new facilities, with a new building to accommodate four indoor cricket nets, a new car park and associated site works.

Planning permission for the above provision was granted at the latest Planning & Regulatory Services committee meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council.

As part of the approved plans, the existing outdoor cricket nets will be removed and the existing access road to the pavilion will be re-aligned.

A new retaining wall and a new close-boarded fence will be erected as well.

Plans for a major revamp of Waringstown Cricket Club have been approved. Credit: ABC planning portal

The planning application was lodged by David Haire Architectural Design, Lurgan, on behalf of Waringstown Cricket Club.

ABC Planning officers stated in their report: “The site is located within Waringstown Historic Park, Garden and Demesne. The site accesses onto the Clare Road, at the edge of Waringstown village.

“The proposal will provide a large dome-shaped structure with the cricket nets within, and a footprint of approx. 37m x 20m, with a height of 9.7m.

“Forty car-parking spaces will be provided in proximity to the nets, with the existing access lane to the pavilion realigned to allow for the new indoor cricket net building. A landscaping scheme has been provided.

“2.4m-high fencing is to be provided along the site boundary in the vicinity of No 5 The Lawns, which will act as a barrier to help protect residential amenity.

“It is noted that the position of the new facility is moved further back and orientated at 90° from the neighbouring dwelling, when compared to the existing facility.”

The planning report said that officers, in consultation with the Environment Health Office, are satisfied that there will be no adverse impact on residential amenity, subject to conditions.

“The proposal will provide a large dome-shaped structure. It is specifically designed to provide for four cricket nets, and to ensure that they are weather-proofed and allow practice to take place all year round,” the report continued.

“The structure will not be easily viewed from any public vantage point, due to its setback from the public road, existing mature vegetation in the vicinity, and as it will be screened by existing or proposed dwellings.

“The proposal is considered to be scale-appropriate to the local area, and is sympathetic to the surrounding environment.

“The parking area and structure will be accessible for people with disabilities, with two disabled parking spaces provided.

“The proposal involves improvements to the access arrangement of Waringstown Cricket Club, and also provides for an increased number of 40 parking spaces.”

The planning report outlined that consultation has taken place with DfI Roads officials who have advised that the parking provision and access improvements proposed are adequate.

“Thirteen new trees are to be planted within the site, and new hedge is to be planted behind the hedge being removed to the west of the access, which will compensate for the loss of hedgerow,” the report added.

“Officers are satisfied that there will be no adverse impact on natural heritage interests.”