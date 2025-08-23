Lisburn man banned from the roads after taking a phone call from his mum whilst driving

A Lisburn man has been banned from the roads for three months after he was caught by police using his mobile phone whilst driving.

Rudi Smyth, 19, whose address was given as Ballinderry Road, appeared before the city’s magistrates court on Thursday, August 21.

The court heard that on May 7 this year, police were on mobile patrol on Boomers Road in Lisburn.

The police observed a male driver with a mobile phone up to his ear whilst driving towards the Lady Wallace area.

It was stated that the screen of the phone showed that a call was in progress.

When stopped, the defendant admitted taking a phone call from his mother.

The court was told that the defendant had no previous record and no penalty points on his driving licence.

Defence told the court: “He just passed his test in March 2024.

"He is employed as a German translator and his licence is crucial for his employment.

"His grandmother had suffered a stroke in the weeks previous. His mother called him and he took the call as he was worried it was in connection to his grandmother’s health.

"He has never been in trouble before and he has never been before the court and he certainly never intends to be so again.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for three months. She also imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

The defendant was given 20 weeks to pay the fines.