Lisburn man banned from the roads for a year for ‘very bad piece of driving’

A Lisburn man has been banned from the roads after a judge told him he could have caused a serious accident as a result of his driving.

Ryan Kirkpatrick, 33, whose address was given as Drumard Crescent in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with dangerous driving.

The court heard that on Boxing Day (December 26, 2024) at 4.30am, police on patrol in the Stewartstown Road area of Dunmurry noted a vehicle with only one headlight working while being driven at what appeared to be excess speed.

It was stated that the defendant was recorded driving between 80-86mph in a 30mph zone.

Officers continued behind the vehicle, activating the lights and siren of the police car.

However the defendant carried on through the roundabout at McKinstry Road and narrowly missing another car.

The court heard checks showed the defendant had been stopped by police earlier that evening and had been given advice about his speed.

It was also noted that the defendant had seven penalty points on his driving licence at the time of the incident.

The defendant, who represented himself in court, said that he was trying to get home as his mother was unwell.

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy told the defendant: “This is a very bad piece of driving. You could have caused a serious road traffic accident. It is unacceptable.”

Mr Kennedy disqualified the defendant from driving for one year and imposed a fine of £500, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.