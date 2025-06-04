Major roadworks at McKinstry Road to be completed later this summer

A multi-million pound scheme to improve safety at an accident blackspot in Derriaghy is “progressing as planned” according to the Department for Infrastructure.

The scheme at the junction of McKinstry Road and the Cutts was given the green light last year and work began in October 2024.

Motorists have faced delays due to lane closures during the work, however, it is expected that the £2.4million road safety improvement scheme will be completed later this summer.

The local community, school, and politicians have been campaigning for improvements at the junction for many years, with numerous accidents taking place at the site on a regular basis.

A road safety improvement scheme at the McKinstry Road/The Cutts/Derriaghy Road junction is expected to be completed this summer. Pic credit: Google

The scheme will provide significant safety improvements for right turning vehicles and pedestrians by widening of the McKinstry Road to accommodate a revised traffic signal layout at this busy McKinstry Road/Derriaghy Road/Cutts junction.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure has confirmed: “A major road safety improvement scheme at McKinstry Road/Derriaghy Road/Cutts junction is progressing as planned and work is expected to be completed later this summer.”

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has welcomed the progression of the scheme and has thanked motorists for the patience.

He said: “The McKinstry Road, Derriaghy Road and Cutts junction has sadly been a collision hotspot for far too long.

"This is an extremely busy and vital part of our road network, used by many in Lagan Valley to connect to Belfast, and the improvements being made here will bring real, lasting benefits and help to make this junction much safer for everyone.

"Not only will the junction be improved for vehicle traffic but it is extremely positive that the scheme will deliver vastly improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists as well as for public transport users.

"Residents and commuters have been incredibly patient over the past number of months as work has progressed, and I want to thank them for that.

"The frustration caused by delays and road closures are never easy, but I believe the long-term improvements will far outweigh the short-term inconvenience.

"I’d continue to ask for understanding from road users as the scheme moves forward, and I look forward to seeing the final result.”

Councillor Gary Hynds added: ““It will be great when these long overdue works are completed.

"This was a place mentioned more and more through the years as a safety concern for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

"I believe when finished it will be very welcome by those who use it, but especially so by the local residents who live in the Derriaghy, Milltown and Lambeg areas and have suffered due to its previous layout being inadequate for quite a considerable period.”

When he gave the go ahead for the scheme last year, former Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd MLA said: “In addition to the widening of The Cutts junction this major investment will also include widening of footways, improved cycling facilities and enhanced pedestrian crossings with the introduction of new PUFFIN/TOUCAN controlled crossings, improving active travel opportunities for those who wish to walk, wheel or cycle, as well as better access to the Glider halt, local schools and businesses.”